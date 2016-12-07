Celebrities pack NYC church for funeral of legendary fashion designer Oscar de la Renta

Luminaries of the fashion and entertainment worlds joined family and friends at a private funeral Monday for legendary fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

Actors Hugh Jackman and Matthew Broderick, newswomen Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer (with husband Mike Nichols), designers Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Donna Karan and Tommy Hilfiger as well as Chelsea Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and noted photographer Annie Leibovitz, were among those seen entering the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

De la Renta died on Oct. 20 at his Connecticut home at the age of 82, following a battle with cancer.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, whose friendship with the designer was well-known, called de la Renta a “singular” man in a heartfelt tribute.

“I wore countless beautiful dresses of his, dozens of them fresh off the runway. It was always a momentous occasion in my life when he would build a dress for me – for the Emmys, the Met Ball, for my 40th birthday at the Plaza,” she wrote.

“And (at the Met Ball this year) I wanted to say thank you and pay tribute to him and convey my gratitude for his work and for the personal relationship he allowed me to have with him,” she continued.

The Dominican-born designer, famous for his intricate workmanship and glamorous designs, was as admired on Hollywood red carpets as he was at socialite's soirees. Most recently, Amal Alamuddin wore a de la Renta-designed dress when she married George Clooney at a lavish wedding in Venice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino