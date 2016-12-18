Best Sports Pix Of The Week
The tragedy at the Boston Marathon reverberated throughout the sport's world.
Boston_Sports_Pixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/21b92d45-Boston-Sports-Pix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Boston_Marathon_Explo_Grathttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3cad0716-Boston-Marathon-Explo_Grat.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Astros_Athletics_Base_GratMembers of the Houston Astros including Chris Carter, center, observe a moment of silence for the victims involved in an explosion at the Boston Marathon prior to the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, April 15, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/703f3b91-Astros-Athletics-Base_Grat.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Nuggets_Bucks_Basketb_GratDenver Nuggets' Corey Brewer takes part in a moment of silence for the victims of the explosions at the Boston Marathon before their NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, April 15, 2013, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/82d951b2-Nuggets-Bucks-Basketb_Grat.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sharks_Coyotes_Hockey_GratPhoenix Coyotes' Antoine Vermette (50), Chris Conner (14), Mikkel Boedker (89), of Denmark, Keith Yandle (3), and Derek Morris (53) stand along with the crowd for a moment of silence for the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon prior to an NHL hockey game between the San Jose Sharks and the Coyotes, on Monday, April 15, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1bf44a47-Sharks-Coyotes-Hockey_Grat.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jets_Cheerleader_Foot_GratDenise Garvey, top right, director of the New York Jets Flight Crew cheerleading team, talks to contestants before they performed during the first round of the cheerleading tryouts at MetLife Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b82b9c01-Jets-Cheerleader-Foot_Grat.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166093794ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 08: Wayne Blackshear #20 of the Louisville Cardinals and Jordan Morgan #52 of the Michigan Wolverines go after a loose ball in the first half during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2e705728-166093794.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166110418PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 08: Cliff Pennington #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks dives for the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on April 8, 2013 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/751cbd58-166110418.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166107527ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 08: (L-R) Chane Behanan #21 and Montrezl Harrell #24 of the Louisville Cardinals celebrate after they won 82-76 against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/76e5aad4-166107527.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166182876NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 09: Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis #23 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with teammates after defeating the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Women's Final Four Championship at New Orleans Arena on April 9, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7dcf4478-166182876.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166301409AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Honorary starter Arnold Palmer of the United States reacts after he tees off to start the first round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/38e4bc92-166301409.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166398633SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Aaron Page of VIC competes in Men Decathlon Pole Vault Open during day two of the Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on April 12, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Robert Prezioso/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/27787988-166398633.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166466745SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: James McDonald who rode "It's A Dundell" to win race 7 the David Jones Australian Derby celebrates on Australian Derby Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on April 13, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/338cc1d4-166466745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166467305CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Multiple exposures were combined in camera to produce this image) An umpire throws the ball in during the round three AFL match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the St Kilda Saints at StarTrack Oval on April 13, 2013 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3877873f-166467305.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166513664SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 13: Jose Goncalves #23 of the New England Revolution heads the ball against Lamar Neagle #27 of the Seattle Sounders FC at CenturyLink Field on April 13, 2013 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d49531dd-166513664.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166470788CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Nick Riewoldt of the Saints runs for the ball during the round three AFL match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the St Kilda Saints at StarTrack Oval on April 13, 2013 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/83f7d5b9-166470788.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166519027UNIONDALE, NY - APRIL 13: Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders hits John Moore #17 of the New York Rangers during the first period at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on April 13, 2013 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b8c75160-166519027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166521844FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 13: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford, races during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series NRA 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for Texs Motor Speedway)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e6e83a49-166521844.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166550429FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 13: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series NRA 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images for Texs Motor Speedway)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/966dec7f-166550429.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166579883SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 14: Fernando Alonso of Spain and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2013 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Vladimir Rys/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/625764f6-166579883.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166579827MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Heath Shaw of the Magpies jumps for the ball next to a pigeon that flies away during the round three AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Hawthorn Hawks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 14, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f6bcf1bd-166579827.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166579996MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Alex Fasolo of the Magpies marks the ball against Liam Shiels of the Hawks during the round three AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Hawthorn Hawks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 14, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/734a13ee-166579996.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166581498TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 14: Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada perform during day four of the ISU World Team Trophy at Yoyogi National Gymnasium on April 14, 2013 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3cd89dd2-166581498.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166588114NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio celebrates the first Sunderland goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on April 14, 2013 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/45489b3a-166588114.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166595248LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Fernando Torres of Chelsea stretches for the ball ahead of Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City during the FA Cup with Budweiser Semi Final match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 14, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b228dd5-166595248.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166183545NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 09: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies is carried off the court by his players after defeating the Louisville Cardinals winning his eighth National Championship during the 2013 NCAA Women's Final Four Championship at New Orleans Arena on April 9, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/196907a4-166183545.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166110305OTTAWA, CANADA - APRIL 8: Anna Prugova #1 of Team Russia lets in goal number 5 of the night during the second period of the IIHF Women's World Championship Semi-Final game against Team Canada at Scotiabank Place on April 8, 2013 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5cf54505-166110305.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sharks_Coyotes_Hockey_Grat__1_A Phoenix Coyotes fan holds up a sign as a tribute to the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon in the second period during an NHL hockey game, on Monday, April 15, 2013 in Glendale, Ariz. The Sharks defeated the Coyotes 4-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d569f77d-Sharks-Coyotes-Hockey_Grat-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166072430SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Chris Wood (L) of Hampshire poses for a photographer during the Hampshire CCC photocall at The Ageus Bowl on April 8, 2013 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b8ab293f-166072430.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166102154ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 08: Jordan Morgan #52 of the Michigan Wolverines falls to the court after he attempted a shot against Montrezl Harrell #24 and Luke Hancock #11 of the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/328c0f4d-166102154.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166107450ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 08: The Louisville Cardinals celebrate after they own 82-76 against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0bac9673-166107450.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166180068CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 09: Carlos Boozer #5 of the Chicago Bulls battles for a rebound with Rudy Gay #22 of the Toronto Raptors at the United Center on April 9, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bfbe3c88-166180068.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166185457NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 09: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Connecticut Huskies drives to the basket against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Women's Final Four Championship at New Orleans Arena on April 9, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10c9764a-166185457.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166271897ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 10: Second baseman Eric Sogard #28 of the Oakland Athletics dives but can't reach an RBI single hit by Hank Conger of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 10, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b5c032a6-166271897.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166337061CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 11: Left fielder Gregor Blanco #7 of the San Francisco Giants cannot get to a pop foul hit by Nate Schierholtz #19 of the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9ceaa9cb-166337061.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166581536SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 14: Mark Webber of Australia and Infiniti Red Bull Racing is pictured as he retires early during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2013 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Vladimir Rys/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b5abece0-166581536.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166399143SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 12: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP drives during practice for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on April 12, 2013 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b62414a-166399143.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166411046AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Tianlang Guan of China plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9f897125-166411046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166435698AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Padraig Harrington of Ireland hits a tee shot on 17th hole during the second round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b51e6cac-166435698.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166545280PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 13: The Yale Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the Men's Ice Hockey National Championship game at Consol Energy Center on April 13, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f4ac0848-166545280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166550282NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Guillermo Rigondeaux punches Nonito Donaire during their WBO/WBA junior featherweight title unification bout at Radio City Music Hall on April 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9760b02d-166550282.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166552359AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white. Colour version not available.) Xue Song of China plays a shot during the New Zealand Badminton Open Men's Singles final match between Takeshita Riichi of Japan and Xue Song of China at North Shore Events Centre on April 14, 2013 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Johnston/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2755e515-166552359.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166593377MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 14: Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a backhand volley against Xavier Malisse of Belgium in their first round match during day one of the ATP Monte Carlo Masters, at Monte-Carlo Sporting Club on April 14, 2013 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/84d923a0-166593377.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166644305AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Adam Scott of Australia celebrates with 2012 Masters champion Bubba Watson after Scott wins the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/166644305.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166643266AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 14: Adam Scott of Australia celebrates after making a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/97fc6ad9-166643266.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
166599795AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States and caddie Joe LaCava walk up the first fairway during the final round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/166599795.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jets_Cheerleader_Foot_Grat__2_Julie Cook, of New York, stretches before competing in the first round of the New York Jets Flight Crew cheerleading tryouts at MetLife Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jets-Cheerleader-Foot_Grat-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jets_Cheerleader_Foot_Grat__1_Kelly Vaughen, from Long Island, performs during the first round of the New York Jets Flight Crew cheerleading tryouts at MetLife Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Jets-Cheerleader-Foot_Grat-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
