Celebrities hoping Joe Biden can win advocate for counting every vote following Trump's victory declaration

With the 2020 presidential election still too close to call, outspoken, left-leaning celebrities still took to social media Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to assert their belief that Joe Biden will win it all.

As the entire country awaits voter counts in key swing states that will decide who gets the necessary majority of the Electoral College, supporters of both Biden and President Donald Trump are anxiously biding their time before there’s any clarity on how the race will break.

Although Trump declared victory in the early morning Wednesday, Hollywood wasn’t buying the spin. Many celebrities took to social media to let their followers know that not only is the race not over, but they fully expect mail-in ballot counts to pull the hotly contested race in the Democratic candidate’s favor.

"Frozen" star Josh Gad was among the first to slam Trump's victory declaration, highlighting a tweet in which he predicted it earlier in the night.

"From an HOUR ago. Biden’s got this and Trump knows it. He would rather burn the whole country down though then except the results. And that’s the way it was always going to be. But we don’t have to let him. #CountEveryVote," he wrote.

"Trump wants to stop voting only in states where he’s ahead with millions of legal votes ready to be declared that heavily favor dems," John Cusack added.

Yvette Nicole Brown commented on the racism she sees baked into the situation, writing: "*sigh* We need to elect @JoeBiden and we need flip the Senate. Those are needs. #DamnRacistCountry #ElectionNight."

While a handful of stars issued rebukes against Trump, the majority of celebrities holding out hope for Biden as the night wore on put their weight behind counting all the votes due to an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots in swing states sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are going to #CountAllVotes. And when we’re done,Joe Biden is going to win the presidency, Donald. We will not let you play your tricks and games, or call out your hounds. We’re on to you, and we’re going to do this the lawful, orderly way. #LawAndOrder," wrote "Star Trek" actor George Takei.

"We are going to win. #CountEveryVote #EveryVoteCounts," Alyssa Milano wrote.

"THISSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!," Debra Messing wrote. "Be Patient! When they count ALL THE VOTES, we will be celebrating! #CountEveryVote."

"Hang tough all! This is the #RedMirage it’s about to “turn the corner” into a #BlueWall. Take a breath and get centered in yourself for the next coming days. #CountEveryVote," Mark Ruffalo added.

"Joe is going to win the popular vote by a lot. Plenty of folks organized around him and Kamala [Harris]. It just so happens that plenty of people also organized around DJT. Which is scary for sure. But we will have prevailed," actor Anthony Rapp wrote in response to a user who questioned Biden's support.

Kerry Washington shared a video that outlined the narrow voting margins by which these swing states have been won in the past.

Meanwhile, others simply shared their hope for a Biden win without much context.

"So excited to see what is happening in Georgia! With wins by Biden, Ossoff, and Warnock, that would be a huge rebuke to the dirty bottom-dealing scum baggery of the illegitimate Governor Kemp," wrote Ron Perlman, referring to Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

"I still believe our country is not dominated by delusion, greed & stupid hate.I’m willing to be a fool. I believe Biden will win," actor Sean Penn added.

"KEEP HOPE ALIVE! Good night," Andy Cohen wrote before signing off for the evening.

Comedian Billy Eichner concluded his evening with a note about how much he's hopeful for a new first lady.

"I really want Dr. Jill Biden to be First Lady. #KeepTheFaith," he wrote.