Celebrating Columbian superstar Sofia Vergara: The actress and AGT judge through the years
“America’s Got Talent” host Sofia Vergara is married to "Magic Mike" actor Joe Manganiello
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.