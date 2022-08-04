Expand / Collapse search
Celebrating Columbian superstar Sofia Vergara: The actress and AGT judge through the years

“America’s Got Talent” host Sofia Vergara is married to "Magic Mike" actor Joe Manganiello

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Sofía Vergara attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara was born in 1972 in Barranquilla, Columbia. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

  • Young Sofia Vergara
    Vergara was discovered as a model in Colombia and hosted Colombian TV shows until she moved to the US in 1998. She left after her brother, Rafael, was murdered.  (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara at the 2000 Annual American Comedy Awards
    Sofia Vergara has acted mostly in TV shows throughout her career. In 2015, she starred in "Hot Pursuit" alongside award winning actress, Reese Witherspoon. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett posing for ABC's "Modern Family" gallery in 2009
    Vergara’s big break came in 2009 when she was cast as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the comedy TV show "Modern Family." The show lasted 11 seasons until it ended in 2020. Vergara was the highest paid actress on an American TV show for seven years running, beginning in 2013. (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara at the 2013 Emmy’s
    Sofia Vergara photographed at the 2013 Emmy Awards. She was nominated for four Emmy Awards for her work as Gloria throughout the making of "Modern Family." (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
    Sofia Vergara is married to American actor Joe Manganiello. They wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in 2018
    Sofia Vergara has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with ex-husband, Jose Luiz Gonzalez. Manolo was born in Colombia in 1991. He is an actor and director.  (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

  • Sofia Vergara and her ex-fiance Nick Loeb
    Before marrying Manganiello, Sofia Vergara was engaged to American businessman and actor Nick Loeb. They ended their engagement in 2014. Following their breakup, the two battled in court over Vergara's frozen embryos. She won the suit in 2021.  (Michael Kovac/WireImage)

  • Blonde Sofia Vergara
    Vergara has said in various interviews and on Instagram that she is a natural blonde.  (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • Sofia Vergara as America's Got Talent judge
    Sofia Vergara became a judge on America’s Got Talent in 2020. She judges alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum. ( Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

