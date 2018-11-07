Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher spoofs her song 'Before He Cheats'

Mike Fisher has his own rendition of his wife Carrie Underwood’s hit song “Before He Cheats.”

The 38-year-old former hockey player teamed up with Entertainment Tonight to spoof the 2005 hit song and titled his version “Before She Bleats.” Bleats refers to the noise a doe makes during mating season.

“A doe will make a bleating sound in mating season ... it's called a bleat,” Fisher told Entertainment Tonight.

Fisher’s song is based on his hunting-themed clothing brand Catchin’ Deers that he founded with Austin Casselman.

“I think most people know she's not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised,” Fisher said. “We just wanted to have fun with it [and] obviously showcase my vocal talent."

Fisher is seen wearing a red plaid shirt driving a truck, walking through a field and in the recording studio. In several other scenes, he’s in the woods hunting for deer.

“Right now he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky,” Fisher sings in his version.

He then belts out, “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats” to replace Underwood’s lyrics, “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats.”

Fisher said the country star and soon-to-be mother of two didn’t write the song.

“We didn't have to go through her, thank goodness,” Fisher said. “She might not have approved it.”

He added that Underwood will likely “have a laugh with it.”