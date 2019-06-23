Carrie Underwood shares video showing son crying at his father’s singing, and delighting in hers

Granted, she is a tough act to follow.

Carrie Underwood posted an endearing video on Instagram on Sunday that showed her 5-month-old son Jacob hysterical crying when his father Mike Fisher tried his best to sing Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe in You."

Fisher, the former NHL player, was brave enough to try and imitate Gill, one of country music’s greatest male voices. But he also happens to be married to Underwood, who is equally gifted.

TROUBLE ON THE 'JAMES BOND' SET?

But he proved no match.

Fisher sang to Jacob, and Jacob just continued to cry. The moment Underwood sang a verse, the baby turned his head and looked on in complete silence. It was no fluke, Fisher tried three times to sing to the baby, and each time, Jacob cried. Every time Underwood belted a verse, the baby sat quietly and took it all in.

Underwood playfully captioned the video: “Everyone’s a critic.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fisher will likely have more luck when he teaches Jacob a slapshot.