Carrie Underwood's virtual Easter concert raises over $100G for charity

Carrie Underwood helped give back to the nonprofit Save the Children through her virtual Easter concert, "My Savior: Live From The Ryman."

The country superstar raised over $112,000 for the charity, according to a press release on Underwood's site.

The Facebook live-streamed event took place on Easter Sunday at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium and over 2.5 million around the world watched. The 38-year-old performed a medley of songs from her new gospel album, "My Savior."

The Grammy-winner was also joined by gospel singer CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart.

Underwood previously said that "My Savior" is an "album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way."

"It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," she added.

Underwood told the Associated Press in March that she used the pandemic to really focus on making this new album. Besides "My Savior," she also recorded her Christmas album "My Gift" in 2020.

"It’s such a great time to just really slow down and be super intentional about what I’m doing," Underwood said. "It’s not about the bigger, better thing. It’s about the smaller thing, the thing that’s inside of me."

She also told People magazine she hopes "My Savior" will inject some much-needed positivity in fans' lives following a year marred by the coronavirus.

"Last year was a tough year for everybody, and I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy," she told the outlet. "That goes back with everything that I do ... I just want to do positive things."

