Carrie Underwood hopes gospel album 'My Savior' will bring positivity after a 'tough year'

Carrie Underwood is sharing some details about her new gospel album "My Savior."

The 37-year-old released a Christmas album in 2020 titled "My Gift" that’s full of songs having to do with the holiday season. As a sort of holiday gift to her fans, Underwood announced on Christmas Day that she has secretly been working on a "companion" album that’s "full of gospel hymns that I grew up singing."

In a recent interview with People, the star opened up about her hope that "My Savior" will inject some much-needed positivity in fans' lives following a year marred by the coronavirus.

"Last year was a tough year for everybody, and I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy," she told the outlet. "That goes back with everything that I do ... I just want to do positive things."

The star also noted that doing a Christmas album and a gospel album was on her bucket list of projects.

In her initial Christmas Day announcement, she noted that she decided to do a second album simply to ride out the creativity she was feeling after making "My Gift."

"I am very blessed and very lucky because I have basically been living in Christmasland all of 2020, which was a great place to be for this year. I've been making music that I love and been just giving my heart to the Lord with ‘My Gift,’ which you guys have been so wonderful to support," she said in an Instagram video announcing the new album. "Lots of love and support and I have felt it every step of the way, so thank you so much for that."

Underwood added that she didn’t want that feeling to end. As a result, she decided to record some of her favorite faith-based songs for "My Savior."

"I wanted to keep making music like the music off of ‘My Gift’ so I am here to give you guys a little gift right now and announce that I did that. I went ahead and made some more music."

She added: "I feel like you guys have been asking me for a while to make an album like that because I've been lucky enough to do songs like that here and there along the way in my career. So that's what I did," she explained.

The star noted that the album will drop sometime around Easter.

"Again, it's just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it," she concluded.