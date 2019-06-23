Rami Malek slams rumors of trouble on James Bond set

Rami Malek denied reports of trouble on the set of the upcoming 25th James Bond film.

The "Bohemian Rhapsody" actor, who stars as a villain in the as-yet-untitled 007 project, told press Friday that reports he couldn't film with Bond himself, Daniel Craig, were unfounded.

“The key scenes is something that was fabricated,” Malek, 38, told Digital Spy. “But the thing is, Daniel was injured, so they are shooting what they can. I talked to Cary yesterday and the schedule has been altered.”

“I haven’t shot with Daniel yet, but I’m thrilled to work with him,” he added. “Daniel is an actor I greatly admire. Over the years, I think he’s put in such phenomenal performances. I found him so captivating in films like Layer Cake and, of course, the Bond films. This is another moment where I find myself pinching myself.”

Earlier this month, reports claimed that the Oscar winner had other filming commitments that quashed his ability to shoot scenes with Craig, 51, who suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and recovery time.

"Bond 25" was faced with another setback when explosions damaged the set.

Bond fans need not worry about the delays, however.

Producers assured that the film is still expected to drop in April 2020 as planned.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.