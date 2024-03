Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Carol Burnett wished she had some time together with one of Hollywood's leading actors for her 91st birthday.

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Burnett joked that her big birthday wish was none other than Bradley Cooper.

"You know, I listened to the podcast. … I loved hearing your stories," Mark Consuelos told the famed comedian. "And you said something very funny, that, ‘Is there’s something you wanted to do that you haven’t done yet before you turn 90?’ And you said, ‘George Clooney.’"

Ripa asked if Clooney ever took her up on the offer, to which Burnett responded, "No, but now I'm thinking about Bradley Cooper."

The talk show host was eager to make the match work for the comedy legend, who turns 91 in April.

"Everyone knows that this is the official morning show of Bradley Cooper," Ripa said. "He loves this show. Brad? Give Carol a call, and you know which phone to use."

Burnett simply replied, "I love it." Ripa added, "That would be a great coupling, I think."

Despite the fun and games, Burnett's 91st birthday wish had one small problem: Carol has been married to Brian Miller for more than 20 years.

"I don't think it'll work with my husband," Burnett joked.

"There's that complication," Consuelos said before Ripa chimed in, "I always forget about that."

Oscar winner Bradley Cooper, who co-parents daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, sparked relationship rumors with Gigi Hadid late last year, but has yet to confirm his romance with the supermodel.

Burnett became a legend in the television world after landing her own self-titled variety show on CBS in 1967, which aired for more than a decade.

"The Carol Burnett Show" earned the comedian 10 Emmy nominations with three wins, and cemented her status as one of the pioneering women to have her own program in a field dominated by men.

When filming the end of the show , Burnett would tug on her left ear as a symbolic gesture to let her grandmother know she was thinking of her, a signature move Burnett became known for.