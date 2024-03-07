Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie among biggest 2024 Oscars snubs

With every round of Academy Award nominations, there are bound to be a few disappointments.

In years past, the Oscars were criticized for snubbing "Straight Outta Compton" in all categories and for the failure to recognize Samuel L. Jackson's work in "Django Unchained" and Gary Oldman's performance in "Leon: The Professional."

This year is no different, with stars being looked over in both the acting and directing categories.

Here are the biggest snubs of the 2024 Academy Awards.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper continued his streak of directing successful films, following his hit movie, "A Star Is Born," with a biopic about legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, "Maestro."

He not only directed the movie but also starred in it. While he did receive a nomination for his portrayal of Bernstein, the academy failed to recognize his work as a director.

Despite him being shut out of the directing category, the film has earned seven other Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best actress and best original screenplay.

"I was taking my daughter to school, so I missed the beginning of it. And then I came home, put it on in the kitchen, and my mom and I watched," he said in a statement to "Good Morning America" about the morning the nominations were announced. "I feel like I’m present for all of it. This is just joy — the fact that this movie is recognized."

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie starred in the summer blockbuster of the year, playing the titular character in "Barbie." She won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical, so many fans were surprised when the Academy didn't honor her with a best actress nomination.

Robbie's co-stars, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, both received acting nominations, with the movie earning a best picture nod.

In response to her snub, Robbie expressed during a SAG-AFTRA panel in January "there’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.

"Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible and the best picture nod." Robbie added. "We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the drama, "Killers of the Flower Moon," which tells the story of the mysterious murders of prominent men from the Osage Nation, fueled by oil and greed.

The film's female lead, Lily Gladstone, a descendant of the Osage tribe, starred alongside DiCaprio in the film and received an Academy Award nomination. However, DiCaprio did not.

"He was the first to text me congratulations, with popping confetti," Gladstone told Variety in January. "I told him how upset we all were. My nomination is equal parts his. I would not have been able to do what I did without his generosity as an actor and as a human being."

DiCaprio had been nominated five times for an Academy Award before winning his first Oscar in 2016 for his role in "The Revenent."

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig was nominated for best director once before for the film "Lady Bird." This year, she was shut out of the category despite directing the highest grossing movie of the summer, "Barbie."

"Of course, I wanted it for Margot," Gerwig told Time in February. "But I’m just happy we all get to be there together."

In response to Gerwig's snub as well as his co-star Robbie's, Gosling spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "There is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie," calling them "the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," he told the outlet. "To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."