Joan Collins

Joan Collins, 90, made jaws drop when she arrived at the Emmy Awards on Monday in a sparkly silver dress, which she paired with matching satin gloves and big statement earrings.

"How does Joan Collins, at almost 91, look better than me, at almost 36," one fan posted, while another wrote, "Ok what kind of vampire diet is Joan Collins on? Girlfriend is 90!"

Multiple X users lovingly referred to Collins as a "diva," while sharing memes of her as her iconic character, Alexis Carrington, from "Dallas."

The actress shot down rumors she had work done during an interview with The Guardian in September 2023.

"Thank you. I’ve had nothing done. I couldn’t do all that. First of all, I’m needle-phobic," she told the outlet. "It was my mother who told me to moisturise and use night cream. I told my two girls and both of them have fabulous skin. And stay out of the sun."

Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett, 90, presented the award for lead actress in a comedy at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

"I was lucky enough to be the first female host of a comedy variety show from 1967 to 1978. Eleven years! And that was a long time ago, and I just want to say that a lot has changed over the last 46 years for the better," Burnett started her monologue. "Progress has been made. And it, uh, truly warms my heart to see how well men are doing in comedy now."

Both Quinta Brunson, who received the award, and X users were very happy the 90-year-old comedian was the one to present Brunson with the Emmy. "I'm so emotional. Like the Carol Burnett of it all," the "Abbott Elementary" star said in her speech.

"It's a very special moment to see the Carol Burnett present an award to the Quinta Brunson," one fan wrote on X, while another wrote "I’m tearing up as Carol Burnett gives Quinta Brunson her Emmy."

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith is enjoying her vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The star was seen walking on a beach in a dark green swimsuit.

The 66-year-old actress has never been shy about showing off her physique, as she was photographed in a bikini during the summer of 2021. She once posted a photo of herself in lingerie to raise money for breast cancer research.

As a cancer survivor herself, Griffith has a personal connection to the cause. Griffith was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in 2009, and again in 2017, undergoing a procedure to remove the cancerous cells both times.

"It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress, and you depend on your face for work," she told InStyle in September 2018 about her post-surgery appearance. "But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork."

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter is still a wonder. The 72-year-old actress posted photos of herself looking just as she did in the '70s while at a book signing of "I Am Wonder Woman," written by Brad Meltzer and Chris Eliopoulos, as part of the Ordinary People Change the World book series.

"Wow how do you stay so beautiful," one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, "I’m still fan of Wonder Woman for many years when I was kid. I’m 59 now. You’re so awesomely and still beautiful lady."

Carter first rose to prominence in 1975, when she began starring as the titular character in "Wonder Woman." She played the character for 60 episodes over four years and has made reference to her iconic character in other projects, such as "Sky High."

In a nod to the role which made her famous, Carter made a cameo in the 2020 film, "Wonder Woman 1984," playing Asteria, an Amazonian warrior who is believed to have sacrificed herself to keep the rest of the Amazons from being enslaved.

"I think [Wonder Woman] was relatable. I think superheroes in many ways are not relatable, but because she didn't wear a mask, you know, she was right there. It was about her kindness or goodness," she told "The Morning Show" in Australia in September 2023 about the character's staying power. "It wasn't really about the super power."