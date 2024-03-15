Carol Burnett, 90, is happy she's 'got all my parts': 'I want to work'

Carol Burnett has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

When speaking with Extra at the premiere of her new show "Palm Royale" on Apple TV +, Burnett made it clear that she plans on working in the industry for as long as possible.

"I always approach it as something new that I've never done before, so I'm just happy to be working and that I've got all my parts," she told the outlet. "I have my hips and my knees — and I think my brain — so as long as I can keep that up and work, then I want to work."

The legendary TV icon will be celebrating her 91st birthday on April 26, telling Extra that the best birthday present would be a second season of her new show, explaining, "That'll keep me working, which I like. Yes, as long as I have fun, and that's what I want."

The new mini-series follows a newcomer to Palm Beach, Florida, as she tries to break into the city's high society scene. The series also stars Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Kaia Gerber and Ricky Martin.

"When they called me about doing it, I didn't even have to read a script," Burnett told Extra. "I said, ‘I'm in,’ because of who I would be working with, and that was it. And then I read the script, and that was the icing on the cake."

As her character enjoys the occasional cocktail, served to her by Martin's character, Burnett shared that she "like[s] a cosmopolitan."

Burnett became a legend in the television world when she landed her own variety show on CBS in 1967, "The Carol Burnett Show," becoming one of the few women to have her own show in an industry dominated by men. The show was on the air for over a decade, going off the air in 1978.

The show earned Burnett 10 Emmy nominations with three wins, in addition to many other wins and nominations for other projects. When filming the show, Burnett would send her grandmother a special signal by tugging on her left ear when telling the audience goodbye, something she then became known for.

In 2019, Burnett became the inaugural recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television, with subsequent recipients being Ellen Degeneres, Norman Lear and Ryan Murphy.

Her "Palm Royale" co-stars were more than happy to be working with Burnett, with Wiig telling People, "She's such an inspiration" to everyone on set, for "everything she did for every person [and] every woman."

"We have dinner and talk and text and she's so funny. I did press with her yesterday and she was cracking everybody up. And I am a better person from knowing her. I just love her," Wiig said. "I literally said today, 'I still can't believe that we work together. I wanna like verify that it's her. I'm like, 'It's Carol, right? Yeah, I mean, it's Carol.'"

The first three episodes of "Palm Royale" are set to premiere on March 20, with new episodes set to drop every Wednesday until May 8.