Carnie Wilson shocks 'American Idol' judges by joining daughter for audition

It's a family affair for Lola Bonfiglio.

During Sunday's episode of "American Idol," Bonfiglio - who is the daughter of Wilson Phillips member Carnie Wilson and granddaughter of The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson - introduced herself and her father, Rob, to judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"I'm guessing you come from a musical family," Underwood said, before asking her what she would perform.

"First, I have to get some family members," Bonfiglio said before grabbing her mom, Carnie, and aunt Wendy - who are co-founders of the popular '90s pop group, which also included Chynna Phillips.

"Nuh-uh … Wilson Phillips?" Underwood said. "I don't know how to proceed right now."

"What?" Richie asked, confused, while Bryan asked "What's happening?"

"You might know this song," Carnie said before performing the group's classic hit, "Hold On," with Wendy and Bonfiglio while Rob accompanied them on guitar.

After the audition, Underwood said, "You can tell that that is a thing with families, that everybody is genetically designed to sound good together."

"A blood blend," Bonfiglio called it.

Then, it was time for Bonfiglio to audition on her own.

Singing Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," Bonfiglio's performance brought mom Carnie to tears.

"You’ve got everything you need," Richie said. "There are certain points I would give you. When you’re singing the lead, hold the story out longer. It could have been nerves, but you were getting to the end and just cutting it off. Just hold it. Your voice is there. Tell us a story."

"The tone and the pureness and the quality of your voice, that’s a perfect song for you, but this competition is going to require you to belt, too, and let loose a little bit, filling up the room a little more and using your dynamics. You’ve got a really beautiful voice," Bryan added.

"You’ve got an honesty in your voice and a presence," said Underwood. "I want to see you own your talent and everything you have to offer because you have a lot to offer, and it gets me really excited to potentially bear witness to that."

With three "Yes's," Bonfiglio earned herself a trip to Hollywood to compete in the next round.

In 2024, Carnie and Bonfiglio spoke with Fox News Digital about the importance of putting her family and faith first.

"I came from a dysfunctional family in the rock and roll world, and there was so much that was so crazy and erratic," said Carnie.

"My dad did the best he could and gave us this beautiful, beautiful legacy," she added. "But my mom was so young when she had me and my sister. And so, music is the one steady common denominator, nucleus of our lives."

Brian, who was placed under a conservatorship after his dementia diagnosis last year, shares Carnie and Wendy with his ex-wife Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, a former member of the girl group The Honeys.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Bonfiglio, 19, explained that music was "her faith."

"It's her everything," Carnie said.

"It's our faith," Lola added of her family.

"Yeah, that is our faith and our everything," Carnie continued. "It's so interesting what ties us together, what has kept us together. It's the thread. And this is a strong thread. More like a rope.

"Whatever it is, music is that," she added. "My dad's getting older now and we don't see him as much, and we miss him and love him. And my mom is getting up there too, but she's still so great. And she does perform with us in Oregon for a Christmas show.

"As often as we can get this family together singing during the holidays — we all sat around and sang and it's just what we will always do," Carnie said. "Music is huge.

"And the faith in my life, my higher power — I'm still sober all these years and it's wonderful," she added. "The priorities are family and time goes by so fast. So you just have to make the best of every single day and stay positive and keep your family and your friends close."