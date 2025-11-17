Denise Richards speaks out for first time since being granted 5-year restraining order against Aaron Phypers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denise Richards is speaking out after being granted a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.

On Sunday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 54, briefly spoke about how she's navigating life amid her messy divorce from Phypers.

"It’s a process. I have such a great support system," Richards said during a Bravo2Bravo panel, per People magazine. "Thank you so much."

Later in the panel, Richards spoke candidly about living in the public eye, saying it's "very daunting."

DENISE RICHARDS, AARON PHYPERS’ SPLIT TURNS UGLY WITH ‘TRASHED’ MANSION ALLEGATIONS

"When you first have to deal with it, it’s very hard… it’s different because on the reality shows, our personal life is out there," Richards said. "On reality, you can’t pretend it’s not happening."

Richards' request for a restraining order was granted on Nov. 7. The permanent restraining order expires on Nov. 7, 2030.

Richards requested the permanent restraining order against her estranged husband after he allegedly shared private text messages and photos of the former "Real Housewives" star online.

"It's pretty classic domestic violence from my perspective," the judge said while handing down the ruling. "I think that it's really pretty clear that you can't take private things – and throw them out into the world like that without potential consequences. There can't possibly be a defense that her peace can't be disturbed because she had an OF page and did Playboy. That’s not a defense."

DENISE RICHARDS GRANTED RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ESTRANGED HUSBAND AFTER HIS ARREST ON SPOUSAL ABUSE CHARGES

The "Wild Things" actress was initially granted a temporary order against Phypers in July, nearly one week after he filed for divorce from the former Playboy cover girl.

Phypers, 53, was arrested in court last month on spousal abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents in 2017 and 2022, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Richards testified in court last month that Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation during the fallout of their relationship, and, at one point, allegedly leaked nude photos of the "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actress after she claimed he stole her laptop.

DENISE RICHARDS' EX, AARON PHYPERS, ARRESTED IN COURT AS ACTRESS FIGHTS FOR RESTRAINING ORDER

"It’s been difficult for my daughters, especially with the naked photos," Richards, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and one daughter with Phypers, told the judge during court proceedings. "I'm so embarrassed and shameful as a mom. [My daughter] couldn't go to church."

In a statement to People magazine, Phypers denied Richards' allegations, saying, "I absolutely deny the false allegations that I violated the restraining order or stole Denise's laptop or cellphones. These claims are not only untrue, they are being weaponized to damage my reputation and distract from the truth."

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Richards claimed in the documents filed July 16.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions."

During proceedings last month, Richards described multiple allegations of physical and emotional abuse as she detailed terrifying incidents that left the mother of three fearful for her life.

At one point during the hearing, Richards pleaded for a tissue and began crying while recalling a particularly abusive event in May. Richards claimed Phypers got "very volatile" with her at the Four Seasons hotel just hours after the reality TV star had undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a facelift.

In response to the alleged leaked photos of her that were released by Phypers, Richards sent him a video — a part of which was played in court — referring to Phypers as a "narcissist" and detailing multiple instances of alleged physical abuse.

"You were the last person I thought would do that to me," Richards told Phypers via video recording that was presented in court. "I don't know why I'm having a hard time with this. Things were bad with Charlie and I, but he never hit below the belt.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.