Carly Pearce shows off bikini body and new boyfriend in summer photo dump

Carly Pearce's Instagram dump includes poolside shots, concerts and playful fan message

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Carly Pearce pressed doctors about chronic heart condition after repeatedly being ‘dismissed’ Video

Carly Pearce pressed doctors about chronic heart condition after repeatedly being ‘dismissed’

Country music star Carly Pearce tells Fox News Digital she was "persistent" reaching out to doctors about her health condition until she got a diagnosis.

Carly Pearce's summer was full of good vibes.

The 35-year-old country singer shared a series of photos on Instagram highlighting her many adventures over the summer, captioning the post, "see ya, summer 💛."

In one of the photos, Pearce can be seen lounging on an inflatable float in a swimming pool with her hair up in a bun and wearing white heart-shaped sunglasses. A stunning view of the ocean is in the background.

Another image showed Pearce poolside in a leopard-print bikini top with black high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized with sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings.

Pearce posted a photo of her on a pool float with the ocean behind her.

Pearce posted a photo of her on a pool float with the ocean behind her.

In other snapshots, the "Hummingbird" artist appeared with her boyfriend, Jordan Karcher, performed on stage, and enjoyed outings to a winery and a bowling alley. She also posed with fans and fellow musicians.

One of the photos featured a sign which read, "the only things carly chases," along with photos of her two dogs – a nod to her song, "things I don't chase." 

Pearce posted another photo of herself sitting poolside in a leopard-print bikini top and black bottoms.

Pearce posted another photo of herself sitting poolside in a leopard-print bikini top and black bottoms.

The final video in the carousel of photos showed Pearce jumping into the swimming pool in a number of playful ways with the words, "y'all jumping to conclusions about my personal life" written on the screen. 

Fans flooded the comments section with love for the singer, with one fan writing "This photo dump is 10/10 ✨💛," and another adding "I love your summer pictures! 🫶💕✨️."

Carly Pearce on stage in a silver dress at the ACM Awards in May 2025.

Pearce went viral online after posting a TikTok detailing a bizarre injury. (Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Pearce recently went viral when she posted a get ready with me video on TikTok, in which she told the story of how she injured her finger to the point of needing stitches, while opening a glass bottle of ranch. She captioned the post, "brb avoiding all ranch!!"

"So last night I was getting ready to eat dinner after my show, and I went to open a bottle of ranch dressing that was a glass bottle, and when I went to open the bottle of ranch, it snapped off, and a piece of glass cut my thumb," she explained. 

Pearce also shared a photo of her new boyfriend, Jordan Karcher.

Pearce also shared a photo of her new boyfriend, Jordan Karcher.

"At first, my fiddle player and my assistant thought it wasn't that big of a deal," she continued, "but all of a sudden I thought that ketchup was running down my hand, and it actually was blood."

Not long after sharing how she injured her finger, Pearce shared that she had another freak accident in 2020 right before she was set to attend her very first CMA Awards as a nominee.

Carly Pearce in a green dress at the CMA Awards in 2020.

Pearce said she needed stitches seven days before the 2020 CMA Awards.

During an interview with Bunnie XO on her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," Pearce explained that she had stitches while at the show because she "almost bit through my lip seven days before" the award show, joking, "I looked like I got beat up."

"I don't tell anyone," she said. "I do all my interviews at my house. My face looks insane. I had to get like bonding and stitches and the whole thing. And I ended up going to the award show. I took my best girlfriend. She's still my best friend from childhood. And I'm sitting there and like my lip starts bleeding because it's like so messed up. She's like, 'You gotta, like, pat your lip.'" 

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

