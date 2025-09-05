Carly Pearce shows off bikini body and new boyfriend in summer photo dump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carly Pearce's summer was full of good vibes.

The 35-year-old country singer shared a series of photos on Instagram highlighting her many adventures over the summer, captioning the post, "see ya, summer 💛."

In one of the photos, Pearce can be seen lounging on an inflatable float in a swimming pool with her hair up in a bun and wearing white heart-shaped sunglasses. A stunning view of the ocean is in the background.

Another image showed Pearce poolside in a leopard-print bikini top with black high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized with sunglasses and small gold hoop earrings.

In other snapshots, the "Hummingbird" artist appeared with her boyfriend, Jordan Karcher, performed on stage, and enjoyed outings to a winery and a bowling alley. She also posed with fans and fellow musicians.

One of the photos featured a sign which read, "the only things carly chases," along with photos of her two dogs – a nod to her song, "things I don't chase."

The final video in the carousel of photos showed Pearce jumping into the swimming pool in a number of playful ways with the words, "y'all jumping to conclusions about my personal life" written on the screen.

Fans flooded the comments section with love for the singer, with one fan writing "This photo dump is 10/10 ✨💛," and another adding "I love your summer pictures! 🫶💕✨️."

Pearce recently went viral when she posted a get ready with me video on TikTok, in which she told the story of how she injured her finger to the point of needing stitches, while opening a glass bottle of ranch. She captioned the post, "brb avoiding all ranch!!"

"So last night I was getting ready to eat dinner after my show, and I went to open a bottle of ranch dressing that was a glass bottle, and when I went to open the bottle of ranch, it snapped off, and a piece of glass cut my thumb," she explained.

"At first, my fiddle player and my assistant thought it wasn't that big of a deal," she continued, "but all of a sudden I thought that ketchup was running down my hand, and it actually was blood."

Not long after sharing how she injured her finger, Pearce shared that she had another freak accident in 2020 right before she was set to attend her very first CMA Awards as a nominee.

During an interview with Bunnie XO on her podcast, " Dumb Blonde ," Pearce explained that she had stitches while at the show because she "almost bit through my lip seven days before" the award show, joking, "I looked like I got beat up."

"I don't tell anyone," she said. "I do all my interviews at my house. My face looks insane. I had to get like bonding and stitches and the whole thing. And I ended up going to the award show. I took my best girlfriend. She's still my best friend from childhood. And I'm sitting there and like my lip starts bleeding because it's like so messed up. She's like, 'You gotta, like, pat your lip.'"