Kate Hudson shows off bikini body in steamy send-off to summer

Kate Hudson is saying goodbye to summer.

The 46-year-old actress shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring moments with her family. She captioned the post, "So long sweet summer ☀️."

In one of the photos, Hudson walked toward the camera, which was positioned on the ground, showing off her toned abs in a blue bikini top, striped blue pants and white sneakers. She paired the look with a sunhat and a large woven purse.

Another photo showed her in a white bikini as she posed on a boat with friends. In the photo, she paired the bathing suit with a white knit cover-up with fringe on the arms, sunglasses and a scarf on her head.

The "Fool's Gold" star could also be seen looking out onto the ocean from behind, with the wind blowing in her hair as she wore a brown bikini.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, with one writing, "You are just the most naturally gorgeous looking girl ever." Another added, "Natural beauty but goodness that body 👏👏👏."

Throughout the post, Hudson also included photos of food and activities with her family and friends, including her son Ryder, daughter Rani and her stepfather, Kurt Russell.

Many were excited to see Russell included in the post, with one fan writing, "Kurt Russell is the GOAT."

She previously posted a series of photos on Instagram from her family vacation in Colorado, which also included a bikini photo.

In the picture, she wore a brown bikini top and held her guitar.

The actress released her first studio album in May 2024, telling Fox News Digital at the time she was "hesitant" to step into that sphere because she was told that she "can't cross over" from acting.

"When I became really sort of known as an actress young, it was like, 'You don't become a musician,'" Hudson told Fox News Digital. "And I don't think there's a becoming. I think you are born a musician and that's your love or you're not. … I remember when Cillian Murphy was onstage, he's like, ‘I was a failed musician.’ He's like winning one of those awards for ‘Oppenheimer,’ and I thought, there's no such thing. Like, that doesn't exist.

"There's a job as a musician. Like, that's your livelihood. But, like, there's no such thing as a failed musician. … I don't know why musician is only defined as a job versus a lifestyle, you know?"