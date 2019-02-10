Cardi B's pianist from rapper's Grammys performance has the Internet going crazy: 'You just stole the show'

Cardi B performed her hit "Money" at the Grammys on Sunday, and although many were talking about the rapper's sexy performance, a lot of social media users were in awe of her pianist.

Sitting behind a diamond-encrusted piano, Cardi B's pianist was serving looks to the audience, and needless to say, the Internet was loving it.

"Can we please talk about the looks Cardi B's pianist is giving. ICONIC #GRAMMYs," wrote one Twitter user.

Tweeted another person: "@iamcardib pianist stole the whole damm show....I mean who can play two cords with such passion for that amount of time? The bih is fierce...giving face and all...#GRAMMYs."

"Ummm can we just give the pianist during Cardi B’s a standing ovation... hello #Grammys," exclaimed one individual.

Here are more viewers who took to Twitter to share their reactions: