Cardi B sparks Valentine's Day debate after saying men should spend more than women

Cardi B sparked a Valentine’s Day debate among her followers after suggesting that men should pay more for gifts than women.

The issue started when the rapper, 28, posted a tweet on Thursday sharing some blunt thoughts about the Valentine’s Day holiday. She noted that she believes that women who date men should expect them to spend more money on gifts to celebrate the annual day of love.

"Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift," she wrote. "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

The artist caught a lot of backlash from social media users who disagreed with her stance on the matter and believe instead that couples should spend an equal amount of cash on one another for Valentine’s Day. Some, however, agreed with the star and commended her for saying it out loud. Others also commented that the wealthy celebrity, who is married to rapper Offset, doesn't have the same concerns about spending large sums of money on lavish gifts.

Despite the backlash, the following day Cardi B doubled down on her assertion.

"Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts," she wrote.

She continued in a follow-up tweet: "So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy.If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair ...now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b----."

Clearly, her husband got the message. People reports that Offset surprised his wife by decorating their whole house in Valentine’s Day balloons, roses and even dressed their bed in flower pedals.

The "Up" singer took to her Instagram Stories to show off what her husband had done for her and their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. At one point, they bring the youngster over to an oversized teddy bear balloon and swoon as she plays with it.