Cardi B speaks out after accidentally posting topless photo

Cardi B has addressed her accidental posting of a topless pic on Instagram.

The 28-year-old rapper briefly shared a topless photo of herself on her Instagram Story by mistake, according to Billboard,

After realizing her blunder, Cardi shared a voice memo on Twitter.

"Lord, Lord, why the f--k you have to make me so stupid and r------d? Why? Why, why, why?" she said. "You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it."

The star she planned to put the gaffe behind her and not dwell on the mistake.

"I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it," she said. "I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S--t happens. F--k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f-----g be a stripper so whatever."

She also posted a message on her Instagram Story, which read, "I did not posted [sic.] no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for .It was my f--k up...s--t happens."

After posting her apology on Twitter, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper caught backlash for her use of the R-word.

"Not you saying the r-word in 2020..." said one commenter.

"The r word," added another. "How do you have fans."

A third listener wrote: "Someone tell cardi b to stop using the r word please. it is so disrespectful and people have told her multiple times to stop."

"Please don’t use the R word. I love you but my child is disabled and that word really hurts," wrote a fan. "Makes me cringe."

Representatives for Cardi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.