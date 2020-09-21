Cardi B's toddler daughter gains 500K Instagram followers in 24 hours

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, is on her way to being Instagram-famous at only 2 years old.

On Saturday, the “WAP” rapper announced that she created an account for her child on the social media app.

“Follow @Kulturekiari new IG...soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up,” Cardi B, 27, wrote.

Within 24 hours, Kulture amassed half a million Instagram followers.

As of this writing, the 2-year-old has over 680,000 followers, with the numbers growing by the hour.

In the bio for the toddler, it was revealed that the account is managed by Cardi, that Kulture likes “everything pink” and that she is “spoiled.”

The 2-year-old only follows her mother and father, Offset, 28.

Cardi’s sister, Hennessey Carolina, joked in the comments of one of Kulture’s photos, writing, “Excuse me miss ummm you look soooo cute but umm.... why you not following your aunt? 🧐you think you grown? 😭🥰🥰😚.”

Some of the toddler’s posts include her showing off her “swag” wardrobe, diamond jewelry and a video of Kulture scrolling on phone “making sure my mommy don’t post nothing embarrassing on my page.”

Cardi’s daughter new Instagram account comes just days after the “Money” rapper filed for divorce from Offset.

The Grammy winner and mother of one shared she is seeking to legally part ways from her rapper husband because the couple have been having heated arguments as of late.

“I wanted to let y’all know I have shed not one tear,” Cardi said in an Instagram Live video on Friday.

In the blacked-out video, the "Hustlers" star spoke to her followers candidly and admitted she has cried over her husband’s past cheating scandals, but was adamant that previous or current infidelity was not a factor in her decision to separate.

Cardi also denied speculation that Offset fathered another child, impacting their marriage.

“I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye,” she continued. “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years.”

Cardi continued: “Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the buildups. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, sometimes you just wanna leave. What is so bad about that?”

The celebrity news blog, Hollywood Unlocked, broke the story on Cardi’s divorce last week.

Initial court papers stated Cardi was seeking primary physical custody of their daughter, however the paperwork was amended a day after the divorce became public knowledge, according to TMZ.

Cardi is seeking an “amicable” divorce, the paperwork reads.