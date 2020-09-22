Cardi B, sister Hennessy Carolina sued over video slamming 'racist MAGA supporters': report

Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, are reportedly being sued by the people arguing in a video the rapper shared in which she labeled them as “racist MAGA supporters.”

According to TMZ, Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo and Manuel Alarcon are suing the “Hustlers” actress as well as her sister and her sister’s girlfriend, Michelle Diaz, alleging that they defamed them by posting a video of an altercation the group had with Carolina and Diaz at a beach in the Hamptons several weeks ago.

The outlet, citing court documents, reports that the plaintiffs were enjoying their time at Smith Point beach when the duo approached them in a rage and began insulting and yelling at them simply because one of them was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

However, that version of the story is in direct contrast to what Cardi and her sister claimed at the time they posted the video. Carolina claims they were targeted by the group, not the other way around, because they were parking someplace the group believed they weren’t supposed to. Carolina also believes that seeing a same-sex, mixed-race couple speaking Spanish set them off.

CARDI B'S TODDLER DAUGHTER GAINS 500K INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS IN 24 HOURS

It seems it will be up to a court to determine who is telling the truth.

The “WAP” rapper, 27, claimed her sister’s girlfriend was harassed about where she parked her car “all because they are a [sic] Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” according to a tweet that accompanied the clip.

The video, originally posted by Carolina, 24, shows the group in a heated argument and slinging insults back-and-forth at each other while near a car on the beach.

“I’ll beat the f--k outta you,” Hennessy warned as the group approached her vehicle. She also repeatedly shouted for them to “back the f--k up.”

CARDI B, OFFSET ARE DIVORCING BECAUSE THEY ARGUE, THE RAPPER SAYS

Hennessy and the woman then exchanged explicit language while close to each other’s faces.

The woman exclaimed, “You're blocking some people.”

She eventually retreated, prompting Hennessy to call her “Karen.” She added, “I hope you know that you will be online and your husband” alongside some explicit language.

"Karen” is a pejorative term that has come to prominence to label a demanding, middle-aged White woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations.

The woman flashed her middle finger at Cardi B’s sister for recording.

The plaintiffs reportedly claim that the video was doctored to make them look racist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.