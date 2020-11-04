Cardi B smokes multiple cigarettes at once while watching watching 'these states turn red'

Cardi B is trying to handle her stress.

The 28-year-old rapper has become known as a politically active celebrity over the course of the 2020 presidential election, so it's no surprise that she's paying close attention on election night.

Having endorsed Joe Biden, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday night and shared a brief video of herself smoking from three cigarettes at once as she rolls her eyes and shakes her head.

"How these elections got me watching these states turn red," Cardi wrote in the caption, adding several frowning emojis.

The star is, of course, referring to a number of battleground states swinging right during the first several hours of vote counting.

Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a video on Instagram in which she announced that she'd gone through the "easy peazy" voting process.

In the clip, she wore two "I voted" stickers on either side of her nose.

"The hardest part was getting out [of] the f--king car," Cardi B added. "Go vote because ... it feels good. After you vote, you feel like you just did something."

She concluded: "Go vote, f--kers!"

During the Democratic primaries, Cardi B threw her support behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., eventually endorsing Joe Biden after he was offered the Demoratic party's nomination.

The star's near-divorce from rapper Offset made headlines in September until Cardi reportedly called off the split.