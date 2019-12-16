Cardi B gives Offset $500G for his birthday: 'What else can I give somebody that got everything?'

Cardi B gifted husband Offset half a million dollars for his birthday because she had no idea what else to get him.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her presenting the cold, hard cash to her husband and Migos member Offset as she pondered what to get him for his 28th birthday.

"Everyone's saying you got every car, you got every jewelry... what else can I give somebody that got everything? The fridge!" Cardi exclaimed in the video before an affiliate opens up the fridge to reveal the money. Offset was initially left stunned and speechless.

[WARNING: The following contains graphic language]

“You don’t have to give me this money,” Offset whispered to Cardi amidst the crowd celebration in the background.

"I know I don't have to give you this money, but I don't know what to give you and I gotta give you something," Cardi noted. "You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags. S--t, you could do whatever the hell you want."

The post, which was captioned, “Big daddy shlong Birthday… Little something, something for the Birthday boy @offsetyrn ❤️ Y O U,” received over 15 million views and 2 million likes.

Cardi had one condition, however, upon gifting Offset the money.

"Happy birthday, but don't expect no Christmas gift from me, motherf--ker. Ain't no Christmas gift. Only for the kids," Cardi noted. "I love you."

Cardi also gave Offset a huge birthday bash with cake at a strip club.

"HAPPY GDAY TO THE 🐐 LAST NIGHT WAS 🔥," Offset wrote on Instagram in celebration of his birthday.