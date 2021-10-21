Candace Cameron Bure shares TikTok about being a conservative in Hollywood: 'Am I the villain?'

Candace Cameron Bure spoke out about the difficulty she experiences being a conservative in show business by way of a cheeky new TikTok.

The former "Fuller House" actress has said in the past that she tries not to engage with politics publicly after spending time on "The View" seemingly doing it every day. However, she has noted on a handful of occasions that her political beliefs tend to skew toward the right. She was more overt about that fact on Wednesday when she took to TikTok to share a lighthearted lip sync video.

She captioned the TikTok: "When you’re conservative in Hollywood."

The star sat outside under a tree while lip-syncing to a video of a person slyly saying: "Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain."

The audio originates from a video made to promote a new season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" where contestant Scarlet Envy spoke those exact words. However, Bure repurposed them to apply to her politics.

The viral TikTok video comes a little more than a week after the actress spoke out about her time on "The View" from 2015 to 2016 in which she revealed she believes she has PTSD from the show.

Speaking on the "Behind the Table" podcast, Bure said thinking about the "stress and anxiety" she felt during that time still makes her uneasy.

"I actually have a pit in my stomach right now," Bure shared via People. "There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."

She recalled feeling "pressure" to represent conservative Americans on the show but that she often felt stuck "just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn't want to talk about or didn't care about."

Unfortunately, the actress said not having a firm stance on some of the topics negatively impacted her emotional well-being.

"When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach," she continued.

"I hated that feeling. And then I'm like, 'I don't know who's going to come at me,'" the mother of three added.

Bure’s politics came up in January when she responded to criticism over Instagram users pointing out that she follows several conservative leaders and pundits on social media. She issued a brief statement noting that she follows liberal people as well and merely seeks to get every side of a given topic.

