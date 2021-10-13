Candace Cameron Bure reveals 'The View' left her with PTSD

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the challenges that came from starring on "The View."

The Hallmark actress revealed on a recent podcast that her two-season stint on the ABC talk show "took its toll" on her.

Speaking on the "Behind the Table" podcast, the "Fuller House" alum said thinking about the "stress and anxiety" she felt during that time still makes her uneasy.

"I actually have a pit in my stomach right now," Bure shared via People. "There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."

Bure was a co-host for the national talk show from 2015-16 and appeared on seasons 19 and 20. Among those that she shared co-hosting duties with were Whoopi Goldberg , Joy Behar , Raven-Symoné and more. She recalled feeling "pressure" to represent conservative Americans on the show but that she often felt stuck "just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn't want to talk about or didn't care about."

Unfortunately, the actress said not having a firm stance on some of the topics negatively impacted her emotional wellbeing.

"When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach," she continued.

"I hated that feeling. And then I'm like, 'I don't know who's going to come at me," the mother of three added.

Bure said it got to the point where she would cry before tapings. At the end of the day, though, the TV star said she walked away with no regrets.

"I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I'm very, very grateful for it," she added.

This isn't the first time Bure has gotten candid about her time at "The View." Last month, the actress appeared on the same podcast where she summarized her two seasons as "exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and stressful." Despite presenting her with challenges, Bure said she did find herself in good company.

"It was one of the toughest jobs I've held, but I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sit at the table with such talented, smart, capable women," she boasted.

Still, she admitted it's a job she'll "never want" again, but is happy to serve as a guest from time to time.

