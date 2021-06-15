Candace Cameron Bure admits PDA with husband Valeri Bure 'grosses' their kids out: 'I do understand'

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure have learned to hold back when it comes to their PDA.

The two have been married since 1996 and have since welcomed three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

Bure, 45, has been known to share PDA-packed pictures with her former hockey star husband, but recently admitted that she tones it down for the sake of her kids.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the "Fuller House" star said that she has to "censor" herself when it comes to PDA around her children but still pokes fun at them in the process.

"I actually censor myself a lot more because I do understand that it grosses them out," she admitted. "Sometimes we very innocently tease them with kissing and stuff, and they’re like ‘please take it somewhere else.’"

She does, however, give her kids unsolicited relationship advice.

"That’s what being a parent is all about," the actress said. "You’re supposed to give your children unsolicited advice. Anyone else, they can tell them no, they don’t want to hear it – but a parent should always be there to offer their best advice."

The star said she’d even be willing to set her kids up on dates.

"If you know it’s a potentially good prospect, you know they’re from a good family and you know they might get along well, do [it]," said the Hallmark star.

In the same interview, she explained that she used to track her children to keep tabs on their whereabouts.

"You always want to know if you’re kids are safe and because technology’s so great, that is a good use of technology," she explained.

However, she only went through their phones when they were under 18.

Next, Bure said that she "for sure" lets her kids make fun of her while watching episodes of "Full House."

"That’s what makes you a good mom, is if you let your kids make fun of you," she said. "So by all means, let’s do it. Let’s go for it."