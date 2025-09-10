Candace Cameron Bure credits Christian calling for inspiring her lifelong charity work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood actress Candace Cameron Bure's faith is the "guiding light" to her decision to give back.

Bure, who has worked with multiple charities over her storied acting career, opened up to Fox News Digital about how her Christian calling pushes her to help those in need. The "Full House" star completed a trip to the Dominican Republic while working with Free Wheelchair Mission to help give mobility to those in need.

"You know, the Bible tells us to help the least of these, to help The Widows and The Orphans. I mean, that's a calling for every one of us," the 49-year-old actress told Fox News Digital. "And so, of course, my faith guides me in my choices that I make."

"I couldn't live out my Christian calling without helping those in need," Bure added. "And I mean, I guess that's the guiding light for me, but truly, when you're involved in it, you end up becoming the receiver because you really... It just, it feels so good to give and participate in helping change someone's life or adding to it, giving them hope, watching their resilience. To let them know that they are loved, and they're cared for, and they are worthy of being here and being loved by people and especially by God."

For Bure, nonprofit work to help those in need has been incredibly important. She learned about Free Wheelchair Mission after hosting the Miracle of Mobility event for the organization last year. Bure explained she was personally impacted by the stories shared.

Bure chose to go on a four-day trip with Free Wheelchair Mission to help distribute wheelchairs to those in need. The "Growing Pains" actress traveled to the Dominican Republic, where the team handed out 11 wheelchairs.

"You're going into more remote places where people don't have access," she recalled. "They don't have running water or necessarily power. And to think of living in those types of conditions and then being disabled, not being able to move yourself, having to be carried or crawl on the ground or living in isolation because you don't have… mobility. It was really eye-opening for me."

"It really changes who you are, the joy that you are able to give to someone and to see this need fulfilled," Bure said. "It's the biggest gift that I could personally receive, and it's not about me. You're there to give, and yet I'm the one that's – I feel like I'm walking away with even more."

Bure traveled to the Dominican Republic with Free Wheelchair Mission's CEO Nuka Hart.

"The transformation that takes place when someone receives a wheelchair is life-changing," Hart told Fox News Digital. "One wheelchair can change the lives of an entire family and their communities."

"A child who once had to be carried can now attend school," she explained. "A parent who could not provide for their family can do meaningful work. It brings freedom, not just to the individual, but to those around them. And yet, 80 million people need a wheelchair and the vast majority around the world are still waiting – living without mobility. We’re working every day to ensure that anyone who needs a wheelchair has one – so they, and their families, can live with renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy."

Bure has always been open about her faith and recently told Fox News Digital how God has shown up for her in the "scariest moments."

"I am always amazed because He always shows up, and it's sometimes in unexpected ways," Bure said. "Sometimes it's the way I want Him to show up, and sometimes it's the way I was hoping He wouldn't show up, but He did."

"But what I've learned over the years in knowing Him and knowing His character is that He's always there, literally always there," she added. "So, sometimes, in the scariest moments, when I'm like, ‘God, I need you with me. I need to feel your presence. Bring me through this.’ And sometimes you want the win at the end. He brings you through, and you're like, ‘Yes, I did it.’"

