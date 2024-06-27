Candace Cameron Bure admits she’s ‘more committed now’ to husband of 28 years than when they first wed

Candace Cameron Bure's love for her husband, Valeri, just keeps getting stronger and stronger.

Speaking exclusively with Fox News Digital, the actress and producer - who recently celebrated her 28th wedding anniversary - opened up about her marriage and explained why she's "more committed" to her partner now than when they first wed.

"The love has grown over the years. When you really do go through the depths of the valley, and you come back out on top as many times as you go through that roller coaster of life - within marriage, every time you come back on top it's like another notch in the belt of commitment, staying together."

"We've been together for 30 years, and that's a pretty big milestone," said Bure. "I truly love him more today and am more committed to him today than I was when we first got married. He's my partner for life."

On Saturday, the "Full House" alum gave a special shutout to her husband on Instagram.

"28 years today! How it started … and how it’s going," the caption read alongside a series of photos of the couple and their children throughout the years.

Bure, who married the former hockey player in 1996, said the key to a successful marriage stems from their joint commitment to God.

"Marriage is so wonderful. And yet there are so many ups and downs over the years," she said. "I've said it before, but the secret has not just been the commitment to God and the blueprint that God provides us biblically within a marriage, but it's honoring one another. And in that, even when I may not, he may not deserve it, we honor each other, because it's honoring God. And I think that's where the focus is for us. That we honor God in all our actions first and foremost, but that is an outpouring of the love that we share together whether we really feel like it or not at the moment."

The duo share three children together: daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22.

As a mom to three adult children, Bure said the upcoming season of her podcast will focus heavily on navigating parenthood.

"I just feel like you have to be intentional about your parenting. You have to make decisions as to what type of parent you want to be, what kind of training you want to do with your children and and what type of guardrails you want on their life," she said.

"As a parent, sometimes it's really difficult. Sometimes it's hard to stick to what you want to do," she added. "Because there might just be an easier way, or you just feel so bad, you feel like the mean parent, and you just want to give your kids whatever they want. But when you step back and look, you have to realize that this is a way in which we're going to shape them throughout their entire youth. And then they have the ability to choose whatever they want when they become adults."

Bure said she and Val are happy they chose to be more "strict" with their kids during their adolescent years.

"Looking back, I'm grateful that we were on the strict side," she admitted. "I'm grateful that I know that we loved our children well, because our adult children are friends with us. Like, they like hanging out with us! So that says something. And it is the coolest place to be right now."

"[Parenthood]can be hard and challenging, but the commitment and being intentional and knowing what your values are, what guidance you want to give them is so, so important," she added.

In a January interview with Fox News Digital, Bure shared how she and Valeri were navigating life as "empty-nesters."

The "Fuller House" alum explained that the couple have remained close to their adult children due to the "strong relationships" the family built when they were younger.

"We cultivated those strong relationships as they were young and all throughout their years in their small youth and then teenage years," Bure said. "And now that they're adults … now's the time where you get to be friends with your kids. And it's pretty awesome, but it's all in the foundation and the groundwork that we get to have this fruitful relationship as adults."

Bure most recently appeared in her movie "Unsung Hero," which she also co-produced through her production company, Candy Rock Entertainment.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.