Candace Cameron Bure helped guide daughter's acting career: 'I've been down this path'

Like mother, like daughter.

With decades of experience under her belt, Candace Cameron Bure helped daughter Natasha Bure, 25, navigate the entertainment industry once she was ready to dive into the business.

The "Fuller House" actress exclusively told Fox News Digital that Natasha, who stars in the upcoming Great American Family movie, "A Christmas for the Ages," has been "singing and acting her whole life," and when Natasha committed to acting, Candace helped "guide" her toward the right path.

"She's been singing and acting her whole life, like a lot of little kids," Bure said. "You know, there's so many videos that I have on my computer when they would just go in and go to the photo booth on there when she was 7 years old, and she'd pretend like she had her own talk show and all kinds of things like that."

Bure, who serves as Chief Content Officer at Great American Family (GAF), remembered Natasha being "around 12, 13, 14 years old" when she caught the acting bug.

"She was like, ‘This is what I want to do,’' Bure said. 'So I'm like, 'Great. I've been down this path. I can help guide you.'"

Bure found fame at a young age starring as Bob Saget’s daughter, D.J. Tanner, on "Full House." The beloved sitcom debuted in 1987 and ran for eight seasons before the series end in 1995.

She picked up the role decades later for the Netflix spinoff, "Fuller House," which starred most of the original cast and was also created by Jeff Franklin.

Last year, Bure, the unofficial queen of Christmas, brought her talents over to the growing, faith-based GAF network.

In addition to her role within the network, she also stars in films and works behind the camera as an executive producer on Natasha's movie.

"I absolutely love producing. I've produced more than 30 films. I think people don't quite realize that," she said. "So when I get to only have my producer hat on and not my actor's hat, it is so enjoyable for me.

"When I can just sit there at the monitors behind the camera, watching the scenes develop and run in and give my notes of what to improve, like I'm in a creative high. This is the best thing that I could be doing."

She added, "And then to see my daughter's face on screen is incredible. And because she's so good, it's like … I also know her intimately. So there's nuances. I'm like, ‘Give me this, give me that.’ There's like a short speak and it's really wonderful. Sometimes I jump in like the director and I, you know, I get ahead of myself. But anyway, it's just a joy for me."

Heading into the holiday season, the "My Christmas Hero" star continued to remember what she was truly grateful for, and hoped others could hop on her "wave of gratitude."

"Gratitude has been so important to me and really changed my day to day life," Bure told Fox News Digital in an interview with Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott. "Waking up and being grateful for where I am in the present. But then consciously thinking of things throughout the day that I'm grateful for.

"So I've used social media as a platform to have everyone catch the wave of gratitude because it really can change your perspective. It can change your day. And sometimes when we're kind of sitting in what can feel like a bad day or some tough circumstances, sometimes thinking about the things that are positive around us can bring us hope."

She's challenged social media fans to share their own lists, and also tag friends and family to remind others of the power of positivity.

"I truly am grateful for my family," Bure said. "I'm so blessed to have an amazing husband and three children, but also incredible parents and sisters and a brother and extended family. My family's very, very close and I don't take it for granted, I know not all families look like that."

Another joy Candace will get to experience this year: witnessing her 23-year-old son Lev get married.

"We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited," she told Us Weekly.

"She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year."

Candace married her husband, former professional hockey player Valeri Bure, when she was 20 years old. They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in June.