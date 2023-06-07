Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Canadian wildfire smoke causes Chris Stapleton to postpone New York concert

Air quality conditions from Canadian wildfires forced Chris Stapleton to reschedule a show in upstate New York

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Chris Stapleton fans in upstate New York are missing their shot of "Tennessee Whiskey." 

Stapleton postponed a performance of his "All American Road Show" scheduled for Thursday night.  

"Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at @StJosephsAmp will be rescheduled," he tweeted to fans. 

Chris Stapleton strums a guitar while on stage performing

Chris Stapleton postponed a concert in New York due to wildfires in Canada. (Getty Images)

Wildfire smoke is more hazardous than ambient smoke: Dr. Nicole Saphier Video

"All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. We expect to have an update by mid-day June 9th."

One supporter praised Stapleton's decision to postpone the show. "Good call," the individual wrote on Twitter. "Just going to and from my vehicle today had my lungs burning.  There is no way someone could sing without hurting their vocal cords.  This was my Mother's Day/Birthday gift...I'll see you when you swing back!"

Jodie Comer reportedly stopped her one-woman performance of "Prima Facie" on Broadway due to difficulty breathing. She returned for the evening show.

Hamilton announced their performance "will not go on as scheduled" on Wednesday.

"The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening," they wrote on Twitter. 

"Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange."

Chris Stapleton wears brown leather hat and black blazer to accept entertainer of the year award at acms

Chris Stapleton was crowned entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. (Theo Wargo)

"The New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects," the National Weather Service said in an air quality alert issued for New York.

Canadian officials have said the worst wildfire season could be in store for the nation. 

On Wednesday evening, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported 45 fires currently burning. 

