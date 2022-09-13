Chris Stapleton and country music's biggest stars share special fan encounters and their best advice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and other country music stars recalled special fan moments during the ACM Honors.

Stapleton and others opened up about fan moments and advice they would give their younger selves in interviews with Fox News Digital. The ACM Honors aired Tuesday on FOX.

The show honored country music artists such as Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and more.

Stapleton opened up about meeting a young fan with special needs while he was back in Kentucky in early August while speaking to Fox News Digital. The state had suffered severe flooding at the time.

A video went viral of Stapleton meeting the girl, who has autism. Her mother revealed that the country music star's music is sometimes the only thing that calms her down.

"Well, I was back home, you know, trying to help out," Stapleton told Fox News Digital. "They got terrible flooding back home...and ran into some folks in Walmart. And it was this the little girl's mother. And yeah, it was I'm not sure if she knew it was me or not. But, you know, obviously, the music has meant something to her and to her parents."

"Those moments are very cool," he added.

Stapleton performed at the ACM Honors on Tuesday night. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer was the recipient of the ACM Spirit Award.

Mickey Guyton, who cemented her country music career in 2020, also opened up to Fox News Digital about a special fan moment.

"Every time they're like wearing one of my mech," Guyton answered when asked what she appreciates about her fans.

"There's one girl that I met who was premature at birth and now she's in a wheelchair. And she always shows up to my shows. And that's something that really, really means a lot to me to see her," the "Love My Hair" singer added.

Guyton presented an award on Tuesday night.

For Charlie Worsham, who was awarded acoustic guitar player of the year, he appreciates his international fans. The "Love Don't Die Easy" singer recalled performing in the United Kingdom and Europe and hearing fans sing his songs.

"I heard people sing songs back to me, every word, and I didn't know how they knew the music, but they did and that kept me going for months on end," he explained to Fox News Digital.

The singer-songwriter also opened up about learning his idol Charles McCoy, who he loves and respects, was a fan of his.

"Not long ago I was at the Opry. I had just rehearsed with the house band, and I'm about to cross paths with Charlie McCoy. I mean, this dude is legendary Hall of Famer," Worsham explained. "I'm kind of nervous, you know, like just I'm a fan of his. So I'm kind of like, waving and saying, 'Hey.’"

"Next thing I know, he's grabbing me and shaking my hand like, 'Oh, Charlie, hey man, I love your music' or whatever. That's the one that gets you is when somebody that you idolize actually likes what you do in return. That's probably the ultimate."

The country music stars Fox News Digital spoke to at the ACM Honors also had good advice to give their younger selves.

"Go see your dad," Stapleton advised. "More honest living, you know, those kind of things."

Adkins, who was established as a rising country music star with the release of his first album in 1996, told Fox News Digital that he would apologize to his younger self.

"I would have apologized profusely for all the stupid s--t that I'm going to do and the trouble that he's going to get in and apologize that it took so long to grow up," Adkins said.

Country music band Little Big Town gave important advice for their younger selves. The band has been together for 20 years and is set to begin recording their 10th studio album soon.

"To trust your gut," Karen Fairchild told Fox News Digital. While Jimi Westbrook added: "Yeah, stick to who you are."

"Don't listen to people that don't know you," Fairchild continued.

"Don't give up," Kimberly Schlapman chimed in. "Don't ever give up."

"Keep dreaming," Philip Sweet said.

Little Big Town performed a rendition of Lambert's "The House That Built Me" during the ACM Honors.

Guyton echoed the sentiment of perseverance when talking to Fox News Digital.

"It would be to just always show up no matter how hard it gets and no matter how insecure you may feel," she said. "Always, always keep showing up because failure isn't giving up. Failure is just not showing up. As long as you're showing up, you're always going to succeed."

The ACM Honors aired for the fist time on FOX on Tuesday, Sept. 13.