Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek heats up in bikini snaps

Camille Kostek's plans for Memorial Day weekend? Nothing, according to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, which featured Kostek rocking a snakeskin-patterned string bikini. The model was all smiles as she sat in the sand posing for the camera.

"The best plans are no plans 🌾🌊 #datewithNature #MemorialDayWeekend," she captioned the photos.

Earlier this month, Kostek was named one of Sports Illustrated's cover models for its swimsuit edition along with Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan.

"@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13have landed the cover of #SISwim2019!" the magazine announced on social media at the time."

“'The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,' @mj_day said. While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story," the announcement added.

Kostek, who is dating retired football player Rob Gronkowski, told Fox News back in March that she’s always envisioned herself as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and believed the magazine offers an empowering message for women.

“If I didn’t think I could be here, I wouldn’t do it,” said Kostek. “It’s been such a refreshing, exciting time for me to model and be represented by a company that embraces women of every shape and size. It’s been so nice to not have that pressure to change just to be on a runway show or photo shoot. That’s exactly what I stand for as a woman and a sister.

"I just want to send the best message possible to women. And I’m just so thankful because I honestly never thought I could model. I’ve always been told I wasn’t tall enough, I wasn’t thin enough. It’s motivating when someone tells you it’s possible to do something that seems impossible.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.