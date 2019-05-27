Christie Brinkley honors the fallen in Memorial Day post

Christie Brinkley is paying tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner took to Instagram on Monday to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"I’m grateful for the many opportunities I have had over the years to personally thank our men and women who serve to protect our country," Brinkley captioned an old picture of herself on the set of the "Bob Hope Show" standing alongside U.S. Naval officers.

She continued: "This photo was taken during a Bob Hope Show at the Naval Base in Norfolk back in the early 80’s I think. But how do you say thank you to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families who miss them.

"Well we can start by remembering and honoring the fallen in unity as one nation together on this special day ...sending a message of respect and gratitude," Brinkley noted. "It will never be enough but I hope the families feel the love. #memorialday."

In a separate post, the 65-year-old model went on to say that she hopes that all of the brave men and women "feel our respect on this Memorial Day."

"They make sacrifices because they love peace and freedom and their country and all of us in it. And we love you back. Hope you feel our respect on this #memorialday #fleetweek #broadway @chicagomusical," she wrote alongside a photo, which featured her getting kissed on the cheek by two Naval officers.

Brinkley wasn't the only celebrity to honor the fallen. "Jack Ryan" star John Krasinski also remembered those who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

"On this Memorial Day, take a moment to pause, remember and be grateful to each and every one of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for each and every one of us," the 39-year-old actor wrote. "On this day and every day... we say thank you."

"This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia tweeted: "It’s not just a day or a weekend, let us always remember those brave souls that gave their lives for our freedoms. Everyday. #MemorialDay MV."

Wrote HGTV star Chip Gaines: "Thankful for the men and women who have sacrificed everything for our country. We’re grateful for your service and you’ll never be forgotten. #MemorialDay."