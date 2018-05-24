Camilla addresses Meghan Markle's family drama: We wondered what 'would happen next'

Turns out it wasn't just the general public waiting with bated breath about Meghan Markle's family drama ahead of the royal wedding.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and stepmother to Markle's new husband, Prince Harry, admitted the royal family wasn't sure "what would happen next" with Markle's family leading up to the May 19 wedding.

"We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right," Prince Charles' wife told 5 News on Wednesday, according to People.

She added, "It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right."

Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's family

The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex had a lot of family drama to handle in the weeks leading up to her wedding. Just two days before she was set to walk down the aisle, her father, Thomas Markle, said he would not attend due to health issues so Prince Charles stepped in to escort Markle.

Markle's half-siblings also gave the former actress a lot to handle as they spoke out against their sister before her big day.

Samantha Grant, Markle's older half-sister, admitted to staging paid paparazzi photos of their father in Mexico. She also is penning a tell-all about the new member of the royal family reportedly titled, "The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister."

Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., even went as far as to plead with Prince Harry to call of the wedding all together. Neither sibling received a wedding invite and only Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was in attendance.