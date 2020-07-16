California mayor slams YouTube star for throwing weekend party: report

A California mayor criticized YouTube star Jake Paul after he threw a massive party at his California mansion on Saturday despite the state's recent surge in coronavirus cases, according to a report on Wednesday.

Videos taken of the party -- which reportedly lasted all day -- showed dozens of partygoers packed inside the living room area of his Calabasas home. Some played dice on a ping pong table outside, while crowds appeared to surround others who were seen dangling from a yellow excavator.

The wild gathering eventually caught the attention of Mayor Alicia Weintraub who told Fox 11: “It wasn’t just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video."

“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub said. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed.”

The Mayor says she received phone calls from constituents after the video surfaced on social media of the large home gathering, which reportedly doubled for a music video shoot.

Weintraub added that she's working with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station to make sure there will be a "zero-tolerance policy" for house parties in violation of health orders in the city, Fox 11 reported.

Paul has yet to comment, but he would later retweet a Twitter post by American YouTuber Tyler Oakley.

Oakley had posted Fox 11's video of the party, and tweeted: "fu** you, @jakepaul."

The incident comes weeks after Paul was charged by police in Scottsdale, Ariz., with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

"Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police. Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed," police told Fox News in a statement.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report