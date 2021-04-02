California indoor concerts, performances and events to resume April 15

The state of California is easing up on its coronavirus restrictions in just under two weeks as indoor concerts, performances and events will be allowed to resume April 15.

The announcement was made Friday in an online news release, which explained that in areas deemed to be in the purple -- or most severe -- tier of COVID-19 risk, such activities will not be allowed.

However, in areas that are listed in the red, orange and yellow tiers, "these activities are allowed with capacity limits and modifications including physical distancing, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for eating and drinking, and attendance limited to in-state visitors," the release said.

Exact regulations are dependent on the venue size with the flexibility to increase the size of the audience "if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination."

In venues with a capacity of 1,500 or less, audience sizes will range from 100-750 people depending on what tier the venue is located in, as well as the testing and/or vaccination records of attendees.

In venues with capacities over 1,500, venues can allow up to 50% capacity to enter in the yellow tier "if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination."

Such protocols will continuously be updated "based on science and vaccination progress," the release added.

Additionally, it was noted that "local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state."

The impending lifting of regulations comes after months of California strictly following intensive protocols over the year-long pandemic. The chance also comes just days after movie theaters in Los Angeles were allowed to reopen, possibly signaling a return to normalcy for the entertainment industry.

Beginning on Thursday, everyone in the state of California over age 49 became eligible for a vaccination.

On Friday, the California Department of Public Health reported that the state has seen 3,573,074 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date, resulting in 58,269 fatalities.

Nearly 19 million vaccines have been administered in the state, while well over 6 million are now fully vaccinated. California's population is 39.5 million as of July 1, 2019, according to the Census.