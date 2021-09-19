'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro says he's 95 percent recovered from gruesome hand injury last year

The Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro, is almost back to 100% with his right hand after suffering a gruesome injury roughly one year ago.

The Food Network star's hand was impaled after getting it stuck in the bowling pinsetter, a representative for his company confirmed to Fox News at the time. A malfunction with a pinsetter, which had been an easy fix in the past, caused Valastro's hand to become lodged and compressed inside the machine, his spokesperson said.

The injury led to at least five surgeries to help give the man who makes a living using his hands to decorate elaborate cakes his mobility back. Now, speaking on the "Rachael Ray Show" one year after the tragic accident, Valastro is proud to announce that he’s nearly 95% recovered.

"I’d say about 95%, I’d say we’re about 95%, which, if that’s as good as it’s going to get, Racheal, I’ll take it," he told the host.

As he spoke, Buddy was showing off just how far he’s come by actively decorating a massive three-tier cake as he spoke. The celebrity baker explained that, although the pain and recovery were difficult, he’s amazed at how far medical science was able to take him in such a short amount of time. He’s even going as far as to refer to the past year as "an amazing ride."

"You know, it’s definitely been an amazing ride and, you know, the fact that I’m able to still do what I love. Like, doing that last season of ‘Buddy vs. Duff’ it’s amazing the fact that I could still do it," he told the host of doing the latest season of his competition show.

It is indeed a medical marvel that Valastro is able to easily decorate a cake with his hand after the injury essentially mutilated it. After his hand got stuck in the pinsetter, a 1 ½-inch metal rod slowly and repeatedly impaled his hand three times between his ring and middle fingers, the spokesperson explained to Fox News at the time.

More than five minutes elapsed and he was still unable to remove his hand. His son cut him free from the machine using a reciprocating saw, which he used to cut through the metal rod. He has since been very open about his recovery, sharing every step with his fans on social media. In December, he appeared on the TLC special "Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery."

At the time, he only described his hand at being about "15%" in terms of strength and demonstrated how difficult it was for him to decorate a cake at the time, something the veteran baker has been doing at an expert level for years. However, he’d only undergone three surgeries when he made those comments. It’s unclear if he’ll require more as he continues to heal.