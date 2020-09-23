'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro impales hand in 'terrible' bowling accident

Celebrity baker and Carlo's Bake Shop owner, Buddy Valastro, is recovering after a terrible bowling accident.

The Food Network star's hand was impaled after getting it stuck in the bowling pinsetter, a representative for his company confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday. He underwent surgery earlier this week.

A malfunction with a pinsetter, which has been an easy fix in the past, caused Valastro's hand to become lodged and compressed inside the machine, his spokesperson said.

"Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1 1/2 inch metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger," the spokesperson said.

More than five minutes elapsed and he was still unable to remove his hand. His son cut him free from the machine using a reciprocating saw, which he used to cut through the metal rod, the spokesperson said.

Valastro was rushed to Morristown Memorial in New Jersey for emergency surgery on Sunday to remove the impaled rod and stabilize the wound, according to the spokesperson.. Another emergency surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson, a renowned Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old posted a photo post-surgery on social media. “I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago,” he wrote. “What do you think of my new accessory?”

The injury was to Valastro's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy.

"Cake Boss" premiered on Food Network in 2009 and the show follows Valastro and his staff (made up of mostly family members) as they create over-the-top custom cakes and baked goods for clients.

The original Carlos Bake Shop is located in Hoboken, N.J., since 1910.