'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro reveals he underwent a third surgery to fix his injured hand

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro revealed Thursday that he underwent a third surgery to repair his hand that was injured during a bowling accident.

The Food Network star's hand was impaled after getting it stuck in a bowling pinsetter, a representative for his company confirmed to Fox News in September. On Thursday, he shared a photo of himself posing for a selfie with a bandage and cast around his hand.

“Hey guys, just had my third hand surgery,” he captioned the image. “It’s been a rough road to recovery but I’m hanging in there. Just wanted to check in and let you all know how much I appreciate all the love, we’ll [sic] wishes, and positive vibes! Keep em coming!”

He went on to give a shout out to the doctor that performed the surgery.

“Special shout out to Dr. Michelle Carson over at HSS @hspecialsurgery and her amazing team, for taking the BEST care of me!” he concluded the post.

A malfunction with a pinsetter, which has been an easy fix in the past, caused Valastro's hand to become lodged and compressed inside the machine, his spokesperson said.

"Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1 1/2 inch metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger," the spokesperson said at the time.

“The machine was stuck… and I went behind to fix the machine,” Valastro revealed on the "Today" show. “Before you know it… I turned my head for a second, and my right hand got wedged between a fork. And then this other rod that goes through the fork… pierced through my middle finger and my ring finger. And it was not a sharp object. It was blunt… it just blew out half my hand.”

Prior to his third surgery, he shared a photo of himself sitting with his family trying his best to ice a cake using his left hand.

“Doing it all over again, left handed..” he captioned the snap.