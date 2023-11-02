Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Businesswoman Kathy Ireland on AI: ‘Can’t stress enough’ the need to be alert

Former Sports Illustrated model and CEO of Kathy Ireland Worldwide says the technology can be used for 'good or evil'

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Kathy Ireland, CEO of Kathy Ireland Worldwide, spoke about the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and wants people to be aware of its potential impacts.

As a businesswoman, Kathy Ireland is watching the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence with keen interest.

"It's very interesting — definitely moving rapidly — and we've got to be alert to it," she told Fox News Digital.

"As with all technology there, it can be used for good or evil. So, we've got to be alert to it and be on it. And I just can't stress enough the alertness and the protection that we all need.

"Let's seek to use it for good and protect ourselves against any negative impacts that it could have."

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Kathy Ireland close up smiling

Kathy Ireland told Fox News Digital she "can't stress enough the alertness and the protection that we all need" when it comes to artificial intelligence. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Since founding her business, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, in 1993, Ireland has steadily added to her portfolio to establish a $500 million company.

"[It] started with a single pair of socks, moved into apparel, fashion, fashion for the home, health and wellness, telemedicine, Fintech [financial technology], merchant services, wonderful companies, entertainment. It all has to be cohesive with our mission and our vision of teach, inspire, empower, make our world better," Ireland said.

But it’s more than just business for the model turned mogul.

"As I look at the world, I just see a lot of solutions that we need. It is ever-changing. We've got to be ahead of those changes and provide solutions for people," she said. 

Kathy Ireland smiling and wearing a pink suit

Ireland's business, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, started "with a single pair of socks" and has grown into a $500 million company. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

And after 30 years in business, Ireland is still "energized" to keep building.

"I feel like we're a baby brand just getting started when I see needs that are so much greater there than me," the mom of three said. "And I see opportunities that are also so much greater than me, [and] that is inspiring for our team and that keeps us going.

Kathy Ireland smiling and wearing a pink suit

Ireland said after 30 years in business she's still "energized" to keep finding new opportunities.  (Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

"So, as long as there are solutions to be had, my hope is that we can work to bring those solutions."

