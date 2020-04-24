Bullied Australian boy receives special gift from Tom Hanks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tom Hanks surprised an Australian boy after the boy reached out to express his concern about the actor's recent bout with coronavirus, but also mentioned how he was bullied because his name is Corona, a report said Thursday.

Corona De Vries, 8, sent a handwritten note to Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson after they were diagnosed with COVID-19, reports said.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the Coronavirus. Are you ok? I love my name but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me this." — Note from 8-year-old Corona De Vries to Tom Hanks, according to Channel 7 (Australian TV station)

Hanks saw the letter and replied with a special gift – a manual Corona typewriter – according to the report.

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," Hanks wrote. "Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already—and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better."

Hanks also included a personal letter to Corona where he told the boy to "Ask a grown up how it (the typewriter) works. And use it to write me back…You've got a friend in me," E! reported.