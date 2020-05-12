Bryan Adams apologizes for expletive-laced tirade about China, coronavirus: 'No excuses'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bryan Adams, the Canadian rocker, created a stir online Monday after he posted an expletive-filled rant on social media.

The singer-songwriter spoke out against the “greedy bastards” behind Chinese wet markets that he says produced the coronavirus and put his tour on hold, and later faced intense backlash online for the racist comments.

On Tuesday, he issued an apology for his words in another video posted on Instagram. The 60-year-old said, "Apologies to any and all that took offence [sic] to my posting yesterday.

"No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall," he added.

In his original video, Adams slammed those in China who frequent wet markets.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fu----- bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold," Adams wrote. "My message to them other than 'thanks a fu----- lot' is go vegan."

The singer, famous for hits like "Summer of 69," "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," and "Cuts Like a Knife," played an acoustic rendition of the latter during the post, where he also shared he was staying at home with his family.

"It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans," he added in the Instagram post. "Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days."

Wet markets in China have been accused of being the source of the coronavirus pandemic and spreading the initial sickness.

They have sparked backlash from government officials and celebrities, including the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

"Given the strong link between illegal wildlife sold in wet markets and zoonotic diseases, the United States has called on the People's Republic of China to permanently close its wildlife wet markets and all markets that sell illegal wildlife. I call on all ASEAN governments to do the same," Pompeo said in a statement last month, according to NPR.

"I really hope that this will mean the Chinese government says, 'OK, guys, we have really got to get super hygienic around here.' Let's face it, it is a little bit medieval eating bats," McCartney told Howard Stern in April.

