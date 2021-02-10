Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Bruno Mars imposter scammed Texas woman out of $100G

The woman believed she was romantically involved with the singer

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Texas woman has been scammed out of $100,000 for falling victim to a catfisher posing as singer Bruno Mars.

A man named Chinwendu Azuonwu has been charged with money laundering, a third-degree felony, for pretending to be the Grammy-nominated artist, according to reports. Azuonwu appeared in Harris County criminal court on Tuesday for a hearing, online court records viewed by Fox News show.

Prosecutors in the case claim the defendant targeted a woman in her 60s online. Azuonwu allegedly convinced the victim he was the "Uptown Funk" performer by sending her photos and text messages from the musician while he was touring.

The woman reportedly fell in love with the mock Mars. The fake romance led Azuonwu to begin asking the woman for money. One check she made out for $10,000 was made out to a "friend of the band" for "touring expenses," local station KTRK-TV reports.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A man was arrested and charged with money laundering for pretending to be singer Bruno Mars and fooling a Texas woman into paying him $100,000.

A man was arrested and charged with money laundering for pretending to be singer Bruno Mars and fooling a Texas woman into paying him $100,000. (Reuters)

After the initial check, the defendant and an alleged accomplice named Basil Amadi managed to get another $90,000 from the woman. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bruno Mars catfisher is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday for a bail review hearing. 

On Our Radar