Bruce Willis’ wife’s initial reaction to actor’s dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is reflecting on the moment that changed everything for her family.

As she aimed to shed a light on the Hollywood actor’s critical health condition, she posted an emotional photo of the couple as she unveiled the cover of her new book.

Emma shared her initial reaction after she learned of her husband’s devastating dementia diagnosis — a moment that would go on to shape the next chapter of her life.

BRUCE WILLIS, WIFE SHARED ‘MONUMENTAL HIGHS,' 'DEVASTATING LOWS’ IN 16-YEAR MARRIAGE AS ACTOR BATTLES DEMENTIA

"Born from grief, shaped by love, and guided by purpose, this is the book I needed back when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was frozen with fear and uncertainty," she penned on Instagram about her new project, "The Unexpected Journey."

"This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey."

Emma, 46, shared a sweet black-and-white photograph of her and Bruce on the book cover, as she longingly looked at her husband with all smiles.

"I wrote the book I wish someone had placed in my hands the day we got the diagnosis," her second photo on Instagram read.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"This book is for all of us finding our way through the unknown with love, grit, and courage. You are not alone."

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The model previously highlighted the hard work of caregivers following the death of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman.

Last month, in a video clip on Instagram, Emma began, "So this is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story in regards to the tragic passing of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman."

She continued, "It's just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care, too. And that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW

The Hackmans were found dead in their New Mexico home on Feb 26. Authorities later confirmed that Betsy had died due to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome on or around Feb 11.

BRUCE WILLIS’ WIFE SAYS GENE HACKMAN, BETSY ARAKAWA’S DEATHS ARE A REMINDER ‘CAREGIVERS NEED CARE TOO’

Hackman died due to hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.

Meanwhile, the Willis family have shared the challenges they’ve faced during the actor’s dementia battle.

In March, Emma shared a heartfelt tribute to the man she calls the love of her life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless," she wrote on Instagram with a candid photo of the two, as the two embraced each other tightly.

"I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him—and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love," Emma wrote.

In her Instagram story at the time, the model shared a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands, with her wedding rings on display and the number 321 tattooed on what appeared to be Bruce’s finger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bruce shares three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

After their divorce, Bruce married Emma in 2009 in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.