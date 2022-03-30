Comedians defend Chris Rock following Will Smith's Oscars slap: 'He handled it like a pro'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedians continue to weigh in on Will Smith "smacking the s---" out of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony Sunday night.

Many celebrities have taken to social media or shared their thoughts on the matter during podcast appearances.

Smith stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth," Smith could be heard yelling following the physical altercation.

David Spade seemingly defended Rock's joke on Twitter.

A social media user asked the comedian, "Why would you phrase this as ‘a GI Jane joke?’ instead of ‘a joke about a woman with alopecia’?"

"Because comedians don’t have a medical chart for everyone in the audience," he responded.

Judd Apatow weighed in after he initially deleted his first social media reaction to the slap.

"Well, you're somebody that people emulate, so it's dangerous," he clarified on the "Dean Obeidallah Show." "You can't have the Sidney Poitiers of the world behave that way. ... Hopefully it becomes a teachable moment where Will Smith can speak to people in an honest way about why that was not the way to go."

Howard Stern voiced his opinion on his SiriusXM radio show, stating that Smith's actions showed a "sign of great mental illness."

"This is a sign of great mental illness when you can't control your impulse. Not only that, it was hardly an insulting joke. It was not even a good joke," he said.

Stern went on to defend Rock saying, "Poor Chris Rock is a comedian and just trying to get through the day to make the f---ing people laugh at that horrible ceremony."

Kathy Griffin and Joe Rogan both expressed concerned over the precedent that Smith's actions set and what it means for comedy clubs in the future.

"It sets a terrible precedent in so many different ways," Rogan said during Tuesday's episode of his podcast. "It sets a terrible precedent for comedy clubs. Like, are people going to decide to go on stage and smack a comedian now?"

"Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian," Griffin wrote via Twitter. "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer shared a lengthy post Wednesday hashing out her opinions on the slap.

"Still triggered and traumatized," Schumer wrote alongside a photo of herself. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," she continued. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad."

"Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

The Academy has condemned Smith's actions and launched a full review of the incident despite allowing the actor to accept the Oscar he was awarded Sunday night – less than an hour after he slapped Rock onstage.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," the statement from the Academy read. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

The board of governors is set to meet Wednesday night.