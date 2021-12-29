Demi Moore shares photo with daughters, family while 'snowed in'

Demi Moore, her daughters and other family members are spending some time "snowed in" during this holiday season.

Moore, 59, shared an aerial photo that featured 14 family members lounging in a living room-type setting.

The actress' daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27, were all present in the photo.

"Snowed in for the holidays," she captioned the photo before adding a snowflake emoji.

Last year, Moore, her ex-husband Bruce Willis and their daughters quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore previously said during an interview with Naomi Campbell. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us," Moore recalled.

Moore and Willis were later joined by the actor's wife Emma Heming, whom he married in 2009, and shares two young daughters – Mabel and Evelyn – with.

"My daughters love their little sisters and for me, our family, regardless what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore reflected. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."

Willis and Moore got married in 1987. The former couple split in 2000.