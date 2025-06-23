Bruce Willis' daughter captures precious moments with her father as family navigates his dementia diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah, enjoyed some quality time with her father this weekend.

Tallulah, 31, shared a carousel of images on social media after visiting with the "Die Hard" actor on Sunday.

Bruce, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023, shortly after he received an aphasia diagnosis the year before.

"Sunday funday at Grams ! Grateful," Tallulah captioned the post shared with her Instagram followers.

In one image, Bruce and his youngest daughter shared a sweet embrace. In another photo, Tallulah laughed while holding on to her dad's hand.

Tallulah's fiancé, musician Justin Acee, wrapped his arm over Bruce's shoulder as they laughed for a snap.

Last week, Bruce's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, offered more insight into her dad's journey with FTD in a Father's Day tribute to the "Pulp Fiction" actor.

"Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life," Rumer captioned an Instagram post. "To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all.

"But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories. I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta I will be grateful for every moment I have with you."

She added, "I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy… "

FTD is "the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institute on Aging. "Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

Bruce married Emma Heming at their home in Turks and Caicos in March 2009, and they have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn. The actor was previously married to Demi Moore for 12 years, and the friendly exes have three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

While speaking at the Women's Alzheimer's Movement Forum in Las Vegas last month, the mom of two opened up about the isolating moment that inspired her upcoming book, "The Unexpected Journey."

"On the day Bruce got his diagnosis, we left the doctor's office with a pamphlet and a hollow goodbye. No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock," Heming told the crowd during the forum, per People.

"The future we imagined simply vanished, and I was left trying to hold my family together, raise our two young daughters, and care for the man I love while navigating a disease I barely understood."

The author will release her book this September.

"The book is the roadmap I wish someone had handed me on the day in 2022," she said. "I wrote it for other caregivers who are desperate for answers, aching for support, and wanting to be seen and wondering how they're going to make it through."