Brooke Shields admitted "it’s not easy" being an empty nester.

In an emotional social media video, Shields candidly shared her sentiments after she dropped her second daughter off at college.

"I sat here a year ago and I watched my big girl leave – I'm back on this porch and I am now officially an empty nester," Shields, 59, began, as she referred to her two daughters being enrolled at the same school.

"They're together at least, but it's really not – it's not easy for the moms," she said in an Instagram video. "I mean, it's just so weird. It's so weird that she's not here."

Throughout the video, the "Pretty Baby" star wiped tears from her eyes and recalled the difficult moment she departed from her daughter.

"It was really hard and then she started crying… I really started crying and then I cried a good portion of the ride home."

"I'm an empty nester. Wow," she added, as she fought back tears.

Her social media caption read with bird nest emojis, "Both of my baby birds have left the nest."

Shields shares two daughters with husband Chris Henchy – Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18. Their oldest daughter is a senior at college, while their youngest has just started her freshman year.

In May, Shields confessed she was "not really prepared" to be an empty nester ahead of sending her youngest child to college.

"You think you’re ready for it, and then people say, ‘Oh you’re gonna have freedom.’ I just… I don’t know. I’m not really prepared for it," she told "Good Morning America" at the time.

Shields admitted her girls wouldn't be too far away and agreed they would "come back," noting it's like a "rubber band."

"Our girls are so close to us," she told the media outlet. "They're attached in the right way."

Henchy and Shields met by chance when the model-turned-actress introduced friends to her new dog at the time.

"To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!" she wrote in her 2005 memoir. "I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."



The couple got married in 2001. "The Blue Lagoon" star gave birth to Rowan in 2003 and Grier in 2006.