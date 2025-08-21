Brooke Hogan claims officials say bodycam footage could shed new light on Hulk Hogan's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is shedding light on the series of events that allegedly occurred the day of her father's death.

In a series of emotional posts, Brooke claimed she had received "legit calls" from medical and law enforcement officials urging her to seek bodycam footage and 911 tapes that could "change the narrative" surrounding her father’s passing.

"Here's ALL I KNOW. So stop speculating, stop asking. I have also informed my brother of all of this information who is boots on the ground with everything," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

BROOKE HOGAN EXPLAINS DECISION TO SKIPS HULK HOGAN'S FUNERAL SERVICE: 'PEOPLE GRIEVE IN MANY WAYS'

"FACT: I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing."

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day," she added. "They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing. The short of it is — it's all up to my dad’s wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad — even as his daughter. Those are the rules as I’ve been told."

Brooke said she does "not have any information" on when he is being cremated, but has been told that there will be an autopsy.

"I do not know who will be performing the autopsy," she wrote on social media. "Any information I receive from an autopsy — if one happens — whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father."

Brooke went on to say that she doesn't know if the officials who reached out to her have relayed this information to the medical examiner's office.

"And if they did, I do not know why it wasn't taken into consideration," she wrote. "All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act. It’s all on lockdown. I do not know why."

"Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself," she added.

"I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers. At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied. So please stop misquoting, speculating and ASKING me if I know anything. I can not get any information. I know you’d think I could being his blood, but I can’t."

"We are already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this 'mystery' any more," she concluded.

Hulk died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate. He was 71.

Brooke was estranged from her father in the later years of his life. Following his death, she penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to her father in which she also clarified the complexity of their relationship.

"We never had a ‘big fight,'" she wrote." "My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand."